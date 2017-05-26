Motorcyclists from around the country begin Memorial Day weekend with a candlelight vigil at the Vietnam War Memorial, May 26, 2017. The motorcyclists are in Washington, D.C., for Rolling Thunder, an annual event organized to raise awareness for prisoners of war and those missing in action.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2017 05:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528097
|VIRIN:
|170526-N-XJ695-760
|Filename:
|DOD_104418022
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bikers Honor Lost Brothers and Sisters, by PO2 Jesse Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
