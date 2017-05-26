(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bikers Honor Lost Brothers and Sisters

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Hyatt 

    DoD News         

    Motorcyclists from around the country begin Memorial Day weekend with a candlelight vigil at the Vietnam War Memorial, May 26, 2017. The motorcyclists are in Washington, D.C., for Rolling Thunder, an annual event organized to raise awareness for prisoners of war and those missing in action.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.27.2017 05:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528097
    VIRIN: 170526-N-XJ695-760
    Filename: DOD_104418022
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bikers Honor Lost Brothers and Sisters, by PO2 Jesse Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    DoD News
    Defense TV
    DefenseTV
    Latest News

