Noble Jump 2017 will test the readiness of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). Around 4000 troops from nine NATO countries will arrive at the Cincu training area in Romania towards the end of May, coming from bases in Albania, Bulgaria, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Romania and the United Kingdom.
This footage was filmed with members of the UK Grenadier Guards as they made last minute preparations for the exercise.
This work, British troops prepare for Exercise Noble Jump, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
