Noble Jump 2017 will test the readiness of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). Around 4000 troops from nine NATO countries will arrive at the Cincu training area in Romania towards the end of May, coming from bases in Albania, Bulgaria, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Romania and the United Kingdom.
This footage was filmed with members of Poland’s 10th Armoured Cavalry Brigade as they put in last minute preparations before deploying to Romania.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2017 04:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528094
|VIRIN:
|170509-F-TA811-961
|Filename:
|DOD_104417986
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Language:
|Polish
|Location:
|SWIETOSZOW, PL
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Polish troops prepare for exercise Noble Jump, by 1st Lt. Kylee Ashton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
