    Polish troops prepare for exercise Noble Jump

    SWIETOSZOW, POLAND

    05.09.2017

    Video by 1st Lt. Kylee Ashton 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples

    Noble Jump 2017 will test the readiness of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). Around 4000 troops from nine NATO countries will arrive at the Cincu training area in Romania towards the end of May, coming from bases in Albania, Bulgaria, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Romania and the United Kingdom.

    This footage was filmed with members of Poland’s 10th Armoured Cavalry Brigade as they put in last minute preparations before deploying to Romania.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.27.2017 04:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528094
    VIRIN: 170509-F-TA811-961
    Filename: DOD_104417986
    Length: 00:04:36
    Language: Polish
    Location: SWIETOSZOW, PL
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish troops prepare for exercise Noble Jump, by 1st Lt. Kylee Ashton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NATO
    Romania
    Bulgaria
    Poland
    JFC Naples
    Allied Rapid Reaction Corps
    ARRC
    NRF
    Exercise Noble Jump 17
    EX NOJP17
    EXNOJP17
    EX NOJP 17
    AJFCNP
    JFCNP

