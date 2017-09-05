Polish troops prepare for exercise Noble Jump

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Noble Jump 2017 will test the readiness of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). Around 4000 troops from nine NATO countries will arrive at the Cincu training area in Romania towards the end of May, coming from bases in Albania, Bulgaria, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Romania and the United Kingdom.



This footage was filmed with members of Poland’s 10th Armoured Cavalry Brigade as they put in last minute preparations before deploying to Romania.