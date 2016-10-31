UNDERWAY - Sailors conduct a general quarters drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6).
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2017 03:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527752
|VIRIN:
|161031-N-XK809-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104415769
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard operations, by PO3 William Sykes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT