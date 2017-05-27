(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Memorial Day Tribute

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.27.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Deseree Kamm 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Memorial Day video with footage from World War II to current battles in Afghanistan and Iraq featuring motivational quotes from WWII veteran Jerry Yellin and former President Ronald Reagan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.27.2017 01:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527636
    VIRIN: 170527-M-WL813-575
    Filename: DOD_104415653
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Tribute, by LCpl Deseree Kamm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

