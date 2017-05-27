Memorial Day video with footage from World War II to current battles in Afghanistan and Iraq featuring motivational quotes from WWII veteran Jerry Yellin and former President Ronald Reagan.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2017 01:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527636
|VIRIN:
|170527-M-WL813-575
|Filename:
|DOD_104415653
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Memorial Day Tribute, by LCpl Deseree Kamm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
