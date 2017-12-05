(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Beirut Battalion takes Range 400

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, California – Marines assigned to Alpha, Bravo and Charlie Company with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, participate in a reinforced company assault at Range 400 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twenty-nine Palms, California., from May 7 to May 12. Part of Integrated Training Exercise 3-17, Marines with 1st Bn., 8th Marines, conducted a company level assault reinforced by machine guns, vehicles, mortars and snipers. ITX 3-17 is a training evolution conducted five times a year to enhance the lethality and co-operability between the four elements of a MAGTF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trevor Rowett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 21:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 527632
    VIRIN: 170526-M-MI959-001
    Filename: DOD_104415595
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Beirut Battalion takes Range 400, by Cpl Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Mortars
    Machine guns
    Infantry
    1/8
    Range 400
    1st Battalion 8th Marine Regiment

