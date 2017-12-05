MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, California – Marines assigned to Alpha, Bravo and Charlie Company with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, participate in a reinforced company assault at Range 400 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twenty-nine Palms, California., from May 7 to May 12. Part of Integrated Training Exercise 3-17, Marines with 1st Bn., 8th Marines, conducted a company level assault reinforced by machine guns, vehicles, mortars and snipers. ITX 3-17 is a training evolution conducted five times a year to enhance the lethality and co-operability between the four elements of a MAGTF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trevor Rowett)
This work, The Beirut Battalion takes Range 400, by Cpl Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
