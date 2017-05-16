ITX 3-17: Urban Assault, 2/7

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, California – Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, conduct an urban assault exercise part of the Urban Warfare Package at Range 200 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, May 16, 2017. The Urban Warfare Package, included in Integrated Training Exercise 3-17, is a platoon level to battalion size evolution where Marines practice urban patrolling, leading up to a Marine Air Ground Task Force assault on an enemy held town. ITX 3-17 is a training evolution conducted three times a year to enhance the lethality and co-operability between the four elements of a MAGTF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trevor Rowett)