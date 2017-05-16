(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ITX 3-17: Urban Assault, 2/7

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2017

    Video by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, California – Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, conduct an urban assault exercise part of the Urban Warfare Package at Range 200 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, May 16, 2017. The Urban Warfare Package, included in Integrated Training Exercise 3-17, is a platoon level to battalion size evolution where Marines practice urban patrolling, leading up to a Marine Air Ground Task Force assault on an enemy held town. ITX 3-17 is a training evolution conducted three times a year to enhance the lethality and co-operability between the four elements of a MAGTF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trevor Rowett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 19:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527621
    VIRIN: 170526-M-MI959-001
    Filename: DOD_104415500
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITX 3-17: Urban Assault, 2/7, by Cpl Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2nd Battalion 7th Marine Regiment
    2/7
    ITX3-17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT