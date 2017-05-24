(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Corps Report Ep. 101

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jamie Arzola 

    Headquarters Marine Corps   

    This week on The Corps Report the Commandant invites the coaches of the All Blacks, New Zealand National Rugby Union Team to share their mental and physical fitness practices.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 18:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 527604
    VIRIN: 170331-M-TB374-000
    Filename: DOD_104415399
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Corps Report Ep. 101, by LCpl Jamie Arzola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

