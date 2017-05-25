Soldiers and Airmen from the Vermont Army and Air Guard participate in the Annual Heritage Cooking Class featuring Syrian Cuisine. The program is hosted by the Joint Diversity Executive Council Team. Captain Patrick Enriquez lead the class in preparation of the meals. This class allowed members of the Vermont National Guard to expand their palate and sample Syrian food.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 17:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|527587
|VIRIN:
|170525-F-KB070-743
|Filename:
|DOD_104415352
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|CAMP JOHNSON, VT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Celebrating Diversity with Cooking, by TSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT