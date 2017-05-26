Second unit to deploy for training in the Ukraine

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 200 members of the 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard are deploying to Ukraine as part the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine (JMTG-U), where they will provide training support for Ukrainian Forces within the U.S. Security Cooperation agreements.



The 279th is replacing their sister battalion, 179th as the second of two six-month rotations to Ukraine.



Speaker: Lt. Col. Bruce Lambeth, commander, 1-279 IN, 45th IBCT