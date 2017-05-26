(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Martial Arts shoutout to New York

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Sgt. Olivia McDonald 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines invite the local New York community to join them at Prospect Park May 27, 2017. The Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Fleet Week New York are conducting Marine Corps Martial Arts Program displays aboard USS Kearsarge and other locations throughout New York during Fleet Week May 24-29. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Olivia McDonald)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 16:34
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 527566
    VIRIN: 170526-M-VS306-001
    Filename: DOD_104414980
    Length: 00:00:14
