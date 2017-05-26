Crew members from the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hoist two boaters from their yacht, the Delgatie, Friday, May 26, 2017, after the engine caught on fire near Fisherman's Island, Va. (Video courtesy of Air Station Elizabeth City/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 15:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|527560
|VIRIN:
|170526-G-PJ006-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104414974
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard hoists boaters from yacht fire Friday near Fisherman's Island, VA, by PO3 Chiara Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
