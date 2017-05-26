(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard hoists boaters from yacht fire Friday near Fisherman's Island, VA

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chiara Sinclair 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Crew members from the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hoist two boaters from their yacht, the Delgatie, Friday, May 26, 2017, after the engine caught on fire near Fisherman's Island, Va. (Video courtesy of Air Station Elizabeth City/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 15:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527560
    VIRIN: 170526-G-PJ006-1001
    Filename: DOD_104414974
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard hoists boaters from yacht fire Friday near Fisherman's Island, VA, by PO3 Chiara Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    fire
    boaters
    coast guard
    chesapeake bay
    chesapeake bay bridge tunnel
    yacht fire
    fisherman's island

