Wing Inspector General Offices are charged with conducting various exercises throughout the year to evaluate readiness for various things that can occur on bases. The 193rd Special Operations Wing's IG team conducted an active shooter exercise throughout the base recently with the Wing Inspection Team. They evaluated unit members in a few buildings across the base.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 15:52
|VIRIN:
|170525-F-IM339-436
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, PA, US
This work, 193rd SOW Active Shooter Exercise, by MSgt Matt Schwartz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
