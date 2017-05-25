193rd SOW Active Shooter Exercise

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/527557" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Wing Inspector General Offices are charged with conducting various exercises throughout the year to evaluate readiness for various things that can occur on bases. The 193rd Special Operations Wing's IG team conducted an active shooter exercise throughout the base recently with the Wing Inspection Team. They evaluated unit members in a few buildings across the base.