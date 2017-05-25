(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    193rd SOW Active Shooter Exercise

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Wing Inspector General Offices are charged with conducting various exercises throughout the year to evaluate readiness for various things that can occur on bases. The 193rd Special Operations Wing's IG team conducted an active shooter exercise throughout the base recently with the Wing Inspection Team. They evaluated unit members in a few buildings across the base.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 15:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 193rd SOW Active Shooter Exercise, by MSgt Matt Schwartz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Pennsylvania
    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Procedures
    Inspector General
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    Pa
    Exercise
    Readiness
    Penn
    Processes
    IG
    Active Shooter
    WIT
    193rd SOW
    PaANG
    Wing Inspection Team

