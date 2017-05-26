A Minute of Silence in Honor of our Fallen

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join the 88th Regional Support Command for a minute of silence on Monday at 3pm (local time) to reflect on the sacrifices of those who died in service of our Nation. A video will post on our Facebook page at 3pm CST on Memorial Day.



(Photos courtesy of Arlington National Cemetery and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, The Old Guard)