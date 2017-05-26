Join the 88th Regional Support Command for a minute of silence on Monday at 3pm (local time) to reflect on the sacrifices of those who died in service of our Nation. A video will post on our Facebook page at 3pm CST on Memorial Day.
(Photos courtesy of Arlington National Cemetery and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, The Old Guard)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 15:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|527550
|VIRIN:
|170526-A-UY332-729
|Filename:
|DOD_104414880
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Minute of Silence in Honor of our Fallen, by Catherine Lowrey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
