    A Minute of Silence in Honor of our Fallen

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Catherine Lowrey 

    88th Regional Support Command

    Join the 88th Regional Support Command for a minute of silence on Monday at 3pm (local time) to reflect on the sacrifices of those who died in service of our Nation. A video will post on our Facebook page at 3pm CST on Memorial Day.

    (Photos courtesy of Arlington National Cemetery and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, The Old Guard)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 15:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 527550
    VIRIN: 170526-A-UY332-729
    Filename: DOD_104414880
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Minute of Silence in Honor of our Fallen, by Catherine Lowrey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Heroes
    honor
    Fallen
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Memorial Day
    sacrifice
    The Old Guard
    88th RSC
    silence
    88th regional Support Command
    #rd Infantry division
    one minute

