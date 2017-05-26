(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Around the Air Force: 2018 Budget / DoD Lab Day / Weather Platform

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    On this look around the Air Force, AF leadership presented its fiscal year 2018 President’s budget, the Pentagon hosted the Department of Defense Lab Day and the Air Force Research Laboratory is working towards a mobile weather challenge solution. Hosted by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 14:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 527544
    VIRIN: 170526-F-DF123-001
    Filename: DOD_104414871
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: 2018 Budget / DoD Lab Day / Weather Platform, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    weather
    Pentagon
    lab
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    featured videos
    lab day
    Jasmine Vanderheyden
    2018 Budget
    weather platform

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT