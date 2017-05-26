On this look around the Air Force, AF leadership presented its fiscal year 2018 President’s budget, the Pentagon hosted the Department of Defense Lab Day and the Air Force Research Laboratory is working towards a mobile weather challenge solution. Hosted by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 14:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|527544
|VIRIN:
|170526-F-DF123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104414871
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
This work, Around the Air Force: 2018 Budget / DoD Lab Day / Weather Platform, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
