(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USU Dermatones

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Video by Kyle Skerbe 

    Uniformed Services University

    The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences' student a capella group, The Dermatones, sing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" for Military Appreciation Day at the NCAA Women's Softball World Series.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 16:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 527534
    VIRIN: 170522-D-DE554-0002
    Filename: DOD_104414816
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USU Dermatones, by Kyle Skerbe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Take Me Out to the Ballgame
    NCAA Women's Softball World Series
    Dermatones

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT