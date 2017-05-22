The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences' student a capella group, The Dermatones, sing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" for Military Appreciation Day at the NCAA Women's Softball World Series.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 16:31
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|527534
|VIRIN:
|170522-D-DE554-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_104414816
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USU Dermatones, by Kyle Skerbe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT