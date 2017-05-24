(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    101 Days of Summer: 'No brilliant ideas at the last second'

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Video by Cpl. Harley Robinson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Maj. Gen. Mark Wise, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks to Marines at 101 Days of Summer on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., May 24, about the importance of summer safety. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Harley Robinson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 15:41
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101 Days of Summer: 'No brilliant ideas at the last second', by Cpl Harley Robinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar
    101 days of summer
    Maj. Gen. Mark Wise
    Cpl. Harley Robinson

