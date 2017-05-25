Marines and local golfers team up on the golf course for the fourth annual Honor Day Golf at Eagle Oaks Golf and Country Club as part of Fleet Week in Farmington, N.J., May 25, 2017. U.S. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 14:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527516
|VIRIN:
|170526-M-UF827-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104414732
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FARMINGDALE, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines and Local Golfers participate in the fourth annual Honor Day Golf, by LCpl Gloria Lepko, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT