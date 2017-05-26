(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The 4orce Minute: Episode 11

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Zachary Welch 

    Defense TV

    On this episode of The 4orce Minute:

    Repair Network Integration

    RNI is helping the Air Force transform its current processes into an enterprise managed Repair Network. By integrating maintenance repair into the supply chain, RNI has produced a mechanism to provide more agile and effective responses to Mission Generation needs.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 13:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 527513
    VIRIN: 170526-D-KQ416-001
    Filename: DOD_104414699
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 4orce Minute: Episode 11, by Zachary Welch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

