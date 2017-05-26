On this episode of The 4orce Minute:
Repair Network Integration
RNI is helping the Air Force transform its current processes into an enterprise managed Repair Network. By integrating maintenance repair into the supply chain, RNI has produced a mechanism to provide more agile and effective responses to Mission Generation needs.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 13:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|527513
|VIRIN:
|170526-D-KQ416-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104414699
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The 4orce Minute: Episode 11, by Zachary Welch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT