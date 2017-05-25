(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rule 9

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Klingenberg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Richdale, a boatswain’s mate at Coast Guard Station Portland, explains the importance of Rule 9 of the navigation rules manual in Portland, Ore., May 25, 2017. In summary, this rule states that smaller vessel are required to get out of the way of larger vessels that may not be able to stop or maneuver quickly in a narrow channel. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 14:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527512
    VIRIN: 170525-G-KL864-849
    Filename: DOD_104414695
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rule 9, by PO3 Jonathan Klingenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Oregon
    Boating safety
    Station Portland
    Rule 9
    narrow channel

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT