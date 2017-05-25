Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Richdale, a boatswain’s mate at Coast Guard Station Portland, explains the importance of Rule 9 of the navigation rules manual in Portland, Ore., May 25, 2017. In summary, this rule states that smaller vessel are required to get out of the way of larger vessels that may not be able to stop or maneuver quickly in a narrow channel. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 14:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527512
|VIRIN:
|170525-G-KL864-849
|Filename:
|DOD_104414695
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rule 9, by PO3 Jonathan Klingenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
