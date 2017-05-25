video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/527512" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Richdale, a boatswain’s mate at Coast Guard Station Portland, explains the importance of Rule 9 of the navigation rules manual in Portland, Ore., May 25, 2017. In summary, this rule states that smaller vessel are required to get out of the way of larger vessels that may not be able to stop or maneuver quickly in a narrow channel. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read.