Memorial Day is about remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in our nation's armed forces. This video highlights Marines from 1st Marine Division spanning from World War I through Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Austin Mealy)
05.26.2017
05.26.2017
|Package
|527506
|170526-M-YR007-289
|DOD_104414644
|00:01:12
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|2
|2
|2
|0
This work, Memorial Day: Remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, by LCpl Austin Mealy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
