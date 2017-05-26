Memorial Day: Remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Memorial Day is about remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in our nation's armed forces. This video highlights Marines from 1st Marine Division spanning from World War I through Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Austin Mealy)