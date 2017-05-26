(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Memorial Day: Remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Austin Mealy 

    1st Marine Division

    Memorial Day is about remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in our nation's armed forces. This video highlights Marines from 1st Marine Division spanning from World War I through Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Austin Mealy)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 14:42
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day: Remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, by LCpl Austin Mealy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

