"A Century of Serving"

The 88th Regional Support Command dedicated a plaque at Camp Dodge, Iowa on May 25, in honor of the 88th Infantry Division's beginning there in 1917.



Thanks to the Iowa National Guard for allowing us to attend their Command Retreat and dedicate our plaque in honor of the Blue Devil's 100 years of serving our Nation! Thanks, Iowa National Guard!



During the Command Retreat, Airmen, Soldiers, and Civilians are recognized by Maj. Gen. Timothy Orr, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, for their contributions to the Guard and their communities, state and nation.