(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    "A Century of Serving"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP DODGE, IA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Catherine Lowrey 

    88th Regional Support Command

    The 88th Regional Support Command dedicated a plaque at Camp Dodge, Iowa on May 25, in honor of the 88th Infantry Division's beginning there in 1917.

    Thanks to the Iowa National Guard for allowing us to attend their Command Retreat and dedicate our plaque in honor of the Blue Devil's 100 years of serving our Nation! Thanks, Iowa National Guard!

    During the Command Retreat, Airmen, Soldiers, and Civilians are recognized by Maj. Gen. Timothy Orr, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, for their contributions to the Guard and their communities, state and nation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 13:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 527489
    VIRIN: 170525-A-UY332-922
    Filename: DOD_104414477
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: CAMP DODGE, IA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "A Century of Serving", by Catherine Lowrey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Wisconsin
    dedication
    Iowa
    Service
    museum
    plaque
    honor
    U.S. Army Reserve
    WWI
    World War I
    Infantry Division
    history
    WWII
    World War II
    USAR
    National Guard
    Camp Dodge
    century
    Blue Devils
    100 years
    88th Regional Support Command
    Gold Star Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT