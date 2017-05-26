This PSA is in support of National Safe Boating Council's Wear It! campaign. The campaign is a yearlong effort in the U.S. and Canada focused on spreading the message of boating safety and the critical importance of always wearing a life jacket each and every time on the water. U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Public Affairs Detachment New York.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 12:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|527483
|VIRIN:
|170526-G-G0000-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104414393
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Safe Boating Week: Life jackets, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
