    National Safe Boating Week: Life jackets

    NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    This PSA is in support of National Safe Boating Council's Wear It! campaign. The campaign is a yearlong effort in the U.S. and Canada focused on spreading the message of boating safety and the critical importance of always wearing a life jacket each and every time on the water. U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Public Affairs Detachment New York.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 12:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 527483
    VIRIN: 170526-G-G0000-1001
    Filename: DOD_104414393
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Safe Boating Week: Life jackets, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    life jacket
    safe boating
    NSBW

