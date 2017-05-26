(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Safe Boating Week 2017 life jacket highlight

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Stanton 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    As part of National Safe Boating Week 2017, the Coast Guard is highlighting the importance of life jackets and how even the professionals use them, May 26, 2017. Statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in three-fourths of recreational boating fatalities in 2015, and that 85 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Stanton.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 12:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527482
    VIRIN: 170526-G-XX113-001
    Filename: DOD_104414380
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Safe Boating Week 2017 life jacket highlight, by PO2 Adam Stanton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

