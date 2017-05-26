As part of National Safe Boating Week 2017, the Coast Guard is highlighting the importance of life jackets and how even the professionals use them, May 26, 2017. Statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in three-fourths of recreational boating fatalities in 2015, and that 85 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Stanton.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 12:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527482
|VIRIN:
|170526-G-XX113-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104414380
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Safe Boating Week 2017 life jacket highlight, by PO2 Adam Stanton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT