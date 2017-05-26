As part of National Safe Boating Week 2017, the Coast Guard is highlighting the importance of radios, keeping them charged and ready, and knowing the appropriate emergency channel, May 26, 2017. National Safe Boating Week aims to raise awareness of safe boating practices in effort to decrease the number of recreational boating accidents. U.S. Coast Guard video Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Stanton.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 12:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|527479
|VIRIN:
|170526-G-XX113-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104414365
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Safe Boating Week 2017 radio highlight, by PO2 Adam Stanton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
