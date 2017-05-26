National Safe Boating Week 2017 radio highlight

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of National Safe Boating Week 2017, the Coast Guard is highlighting the importance of radios, keeping them charged and ready, and knowing the appropriate emergency channel, May 26, 2017. National Safe Boating Week aims to raise awareness of safe boating practices in effort to decrease the number of recreational boating accidents. U.S. Coast Guard video Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Stanton.