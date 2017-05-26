(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Safe Boating Week 2017 radio highlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Stanton 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    As part of National Safe Boating Week 2017, the Coast Guard is highlighting the importance of radios, keeping them charged and ready, and knowing the appropriate emergency channel, May 26, 2017. National Safe Boating Week aims to raise awareness of safe boating practices in effort to decrease the number of recreational boating accidents. U.S. Coast Guard video Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Stanton.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 12:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 527479
    VIRIN: 170526-G-XX113-002
    Filename: DOD_104414365
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Safe Boating Week 2017 radio highlight, by PO2 Adam Stanton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    radios
    National Safe Boating Week 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT