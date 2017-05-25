Scott Air Force Base and the military's first pilot trainer, the Curtiss JN-4 Jenny, are turning 100 years old together. The Jenny was the primary aircraft used at Scott in 1917. Friends of Jenny, a non-profit organization, has made it possible for the Jenny and Scott to be reunited for the 2017 air show on Scott. The organization deciphered over 600 Smithsonian blueprints to build a Jenny that can fly across the country. It's the only Jenny in existence that can do so, and it's purpose is to educate America on its historic significance through touring.
This work, Jenny's Revival, by SSgt Jodi Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
