Through Their Eyes: Marine Corps Career Planner

Sgt. Anthony Gabriel explains the mission and purpose of career retention specialists in the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., May 24, 2017. Career planners act as the commander's primary advisor for enlisted retention matters. When Marines are faced with decisions that could change the direction of their career, unit career planners provide the guidance they need to make successful choices. Gabriel is a career planner assigned to Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mackenzie Gibson/ Released)



Music by:

Accralate - The Dark Contenent by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100341

Artist: http://incompetech.com/