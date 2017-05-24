(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Through Their Eyes: Marine Corps Career Planner

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Video by Cpl. Mackenzie Gibson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Sgt. Anthony Gabriel explains the mission and purpose of career retention specialists in the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., May 24, 2017. Career planners act as the commander's primary advisor for enlisted retention matters. When Marines are faced with decisions that could change the direction of their career, unit career planners provide the guidance they need to make successful choices. Gabriel is a career planner assigned to Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mackenzie Gibson/ Released)

    Music by:
    Accralate - The Dark Contenent by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
    Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100341
    Artist: http://incompetech.com/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 11:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527447
    VIRIN: 170524-M-CM692-0001
    Filename: DOD_104414039
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Through Their Eyes: Marine Corps Career Planner, by Cpl Mackenzie Gibson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

