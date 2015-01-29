(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PACIFIC ENDEAVOR 2013

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2015

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erin Mills  

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency, OL-H (Hill)

    This production highlights the goals and accomplishments of 2013 multinational exercise which ensures nations can communicate during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2015
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 11:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 527435
    VIRIN: 150127-F-F3230-0001
    Filename: DOD_104413997
    Length: 00:08:33
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACIFIC ENDEAVOR 2013, by SSgt Erin Mills, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Multinational
    Disaster Relief
    Humanitarian
    Pacific Endeavor
    PE 2013

