This production highlights the goals and accomplishments of 2013 multinational exercise which ensures nations can communicate during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2015
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 11:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|527435
|VIRIN:
|150127-F-F3230-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104413997
|Length:
|00:08:33
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PACIFIC ENDEAVOR 2013, by SSgt Erin Mills, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT