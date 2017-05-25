Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment conducted artillery live fire in Karliki, Poland. The training helps the unit prepare and become more proficient for upcoming exercises as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 10:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|KARLIKI, PL
This work, King of Battle conducts artillery live fire at Karliki, Poland, by SGT Austin Majors, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
