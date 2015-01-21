This production contains video clips of Air Force heritage and value celebrating the birthday of the United States Air Force. Official AF birthday video to be used for internal and external outreach.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2015
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 10:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|527417
|VIRIN:
|150121-F-F3224-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104413895
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force 67th Birthday, by Terrence Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
