    Air Force 67th Birthday

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2015

    Video by Terrence Young 

    3d Combat Camera Squadron

    This production contains video clips of Air Force heritage and value celebrating the birthday of the United States Air Force. Official AF birthday video to be used for internal and external outreach.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2015
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 10:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 527417
    VIRIN: 150121-F-F3224-0001
    Filename: DOD_104413895
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force 67th Birthday, by Terrence Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
    AF

