(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Demonstration of Weapons Capabilities (W/Music)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.26.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel

    From Javelin anti-tank weapons to smaller machine guns, the British troops that make up NATO’s Spearhead Force have been demonstrating their capabilities on a training ground in the UK.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 07:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527381
    Filename: DOD_104413715
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: ENG, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Natochannel
    weapon capabilities
    Spearhead Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT