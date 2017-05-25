Soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard have traveled to Fort Irwin, California for their rotation at the National Training Center. Before their rotation fully begins, the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team received a special visitor before the intense training begins in the box. (Mississippi National Guard video by Spc. Kayla Adcock, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 04:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527325
|VIRIN:
|170525-Z-KV186-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104413383
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Adjutant General of Mississippi Visits his Troops at NTC (Social Media), by SPC Kayla Adcock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT