    The Adjutant General of Mississippi Visits his Troops at NTC

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Spc. Kayla Adcock 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard have traveled to Fort Irwin, California for their rotation at the National Training Center. Before their rotation fully begins, the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team received a special visitor before the intense training begins in the box. (Mississippi National Guard video by Spc. Kayla Adcock, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 04:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527323
    VIRIN: 170525-Z-KV186-001
    Filename: DOD_104413378
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Adjutant General of Mississippi Visits his Troops at NTC, by SPC Kayla Adcock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    Mississippi
    TAG
    155 ABCT
    155NTC17
    NTC 2017

