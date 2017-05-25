The Adjutant General of Mississippi Visits his Troops at NTC

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard have traveled to Fort Irwin, California for their rotation at the National Training Center. Before their rotation fully begins, the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team received a special visitor before the intense training begins in the box. (Mississippi National Guard video by Spc. Kayla Adcock, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)