    DIXIE THUNDER, Midwest Edition (Social Media)

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Needham 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Kansas Army National Guard join forces with the Mississippi Army National Guard's 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team for their rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. Army Staff Sergeant Michael Needham brings us the story. (Mississippi National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Needham, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 04:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 527309
    VIRIN: 170525-A-XA218-427
    Filename: DOD_104413328
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, KS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DIXIE THUNDER, Midwest Edition (Social Media), by SSG Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    National Training Center
    Kansas National Guard
    NTC
    Mississippi National Guard
    Mississippi Army National Guard
    Kansas Army National Guard
    102d MPAD
    MSARNG
    102d Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Michael Needham
    155th ABCT
    Dixie Thunder
    “Mississippi Rifles”
    155NTC17
    Staff Sgt. Michael Needham
    2-137th Infantry Regiment

