Soldiers from the Kansas Army National Guard join forces with the Mississippi Army National Guard's 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team for their rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. Army Staff Sergeant Michael Needham brings us the story. (Mississippi National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Needham, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 04:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|527309
|VIRIN:
|170525-A-XA218-427
|Filename:
|DOD_104413328
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DIXIE THUNDER, Midwest Edition (Social Media), by SSG Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT