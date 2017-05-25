(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Thanksgiving in May

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vanessa Atchley 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Surfers, military spouses, and locals around Hawaii partnered up with the 25th Infantry Division to host a charity event called "Thanksgiving in May" feeding people in need local area on Hawaii. The team of volunteers served food and handed out bags of food to people in need.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 02:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527308
    VIRIN: 170525-A-UJ895-846
    Filename: DOD_104413324
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thanksgiving in May, by SSG Vanessa Atchley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    25th ID
    Spouses
    Oahu
    3rd BCT Volunteering

