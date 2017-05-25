Surfers, military spouses, and locals around Hawaii partnered up with the 25th Infantry Division to host a charity event called "Thanksgiving in May" feeding people in need local area on Hawaii. The team of volunteers served food and handed out bags of food to people in need.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 02:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|527308
|VIRIN:
|170525-A-UJ895-846
|Filename:
|DOD_104413324
|Length:
|00:04:43
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Thanksgiving in May, by SSG Vanessa Atchley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT