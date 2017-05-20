(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Service Members Honored During 46th Annual Service Salute

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael DeLoach 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Volunteering and helping your community can be very rewarding, whether it be the smiles on people's faces, or the recognition you receive. LCpl Michael DeLoach takes us to the Butler Officers Club to honor those who help others.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 22:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527286
    VIRIN: 170520-M-CV159-405
    Filename: DOD_104411415
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Members Honored During 46th Annual Service Salute, by LCpl Michael DeLoach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Army
    AFN Okinawa
    JSDF
    Japanese Self Defense Force

