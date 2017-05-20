Volunteering and helping your community can be very rewarding, whether it be the smiles on people's faces, or the recognition you receive. LCpl Michael DeLoach takes us to the Butler Officers Club to honor those who help others.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 22:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527286
|VIRIN:
|170520-M-CV159-405
|Filename:
|DOD_104411415
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Service Members Honored During 46th Annual Service Salute, by LCpl Michael DeLoach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
