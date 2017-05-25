Hamilton-class cutter transferred to Vietnam coast guard

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard conducted an official transfer ceremony for Hamilton-class cutter (WHEC-722) at Base Honolulu, May 25, 2017. After nearly 50 years of service in the U.S. Coast Guard, the cutter was officially transferred to Vietnam for continued service to the maritime community. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Tara Molle/Released)