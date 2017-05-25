(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hamilton-class cutter transferred to Vietnam coast guard

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tara Molle 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The Coast Guard conducted an official transfer ceremony for Hamilton-class cutter (WHEC-722) at Base Honolulu, May 25, 2017. After nearly 50 years of service in the U.S. Coast Guard, the cutter was officially transferred to Vietnam for continued service to the maritime community. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Tara Molle/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 23:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527284
    VIRIN: 170525-G-XD768-1001
    Filename: DOD_104411407
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 30
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hamilton-class cutter transferred to Vietnam coast guard, by PO2 Tara Molle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. transfers high endurance cutter to Vietnam coast guard

    TAGS

    Vietnamese
    Coast Guard
    Vietnam
    Hamilton class cutter
    Molle
    base Honolulu
    WHEC-722

