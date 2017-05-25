The Coast Guard conducted an official transfer ceremony for Hamilton-class cutter (WHEC-722) at Base Honolulu, May 25, 2017. After nearly 50 years of service in the U.S. Coast Guard, the cutter was officially transferred to Vietnam for continued service to the maritime community. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Tara Molle/Released)
This work, Hamilton-class cutter transferred to Vietnam coast guard, by PO2 Tara Molle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
U.S. transfers high endurance cutter to Vietnam coast guard
