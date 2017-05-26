(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Story about Mr. and Mrs. Bennett

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.26.2017

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Mr. Bennett was stationed at Camp Zama in the 1960s where he met his wife Lynn. To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, he and his wife returned to Camp Zama to relive some memories at the place where it all began.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

