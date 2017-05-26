Mr. Bennett was stationed at Camp Zama in the 1960s where he met his wife Lynn. To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, he and his wife returned to Camp Zama to relive some memories at the place where it all began.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 22:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|527282
|VIRIN:
|160315-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104411393
|Length:
|00:09:55
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Story about Mr. and Mrs. Bennett, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT