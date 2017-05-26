Story about Mr. and Mrs. Bennett

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mr. Bennett was stationed at Camp Zama in the 1960s where he met his wife Lynn. To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, he and his wife returned to Camp Zama to relive some memories at the place where it all began.