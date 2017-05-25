Paratroopers from across the 82nd Airborne Division participated in the annual division review at Sicily Drop zone during All American Week 100.
05.25.2017
|05.25.2017 21:27
|B-Roll
|527279
|170525-A-VG787-229
|DOD_104411303
|00:02:39
FORT BRAGG, NC, US
This work, 82nd Airborne Division Review, by PFC Jacob Banuelos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
