    170516-DGU-KATUSA US FRIENDSHIP WEEK-TV

    CAMP WALKER, SOUTH KOREA

    05.16.2017

    Video by Chuck Gill 

    AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK Daegu

    Cultural barriers interrupt communication and collaboration. Specialist Joni Jackson takes us to Camp Walker where katusas and soldiers break down these barriers through food, music and dance.
    Katusas and soldiers also participate in other sports activities to strengthen the bond between the U.S. and ROK alliance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 20:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527272
    VIRIN: 170516-A-ZS680-843
    Filename: DOD_104411185
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CAMP WALKER, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170516-DGU-KATUSA US FRIENDSHIP WEEK-TV, by Chuck Gill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    AFN
    U.S. SOLDIERS
    FRIENDSHIP
    CAMP WALKER
    KATUSA
    KOREAN CUISINE
    FRIENDSHIP WEEK
    AREA IV
    KELLY FIELD
    SAMULNORI
    AFN DAEGU
    KELLY GYM
    CULTURAL ACTIVITIES
    KOREAN TRADITIONAL ARCHERY
    BIBIMBOP
    KOREAN TRADITIONAL PERCUSSION QUARTET

