170516-DGU-KATUSA US FRIENDSHIP WEEK-TV

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/527272" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cultural barriers interrupt communication and collaboration. Specialist Joni Jackson takes us to Camp Walker where katusas and soldiers break down these barriers through food, music and dance.

Katusas and soldiers also participate in other sports activities to strengthen the bond between the U.S. and ROK alliance.