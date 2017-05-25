82nd Airborne Division holds the Airborne Review for All American Week 100 on drop zone Sicily at Fort Bragg, NC., 25 May, 2017. The Airborne review is the culminating event of All American Week 100 which is an opportunity for paratroopers, past and present, to celebrate being members of the All American Division. This years All American Week theme is "Celebrating a Century of Service". (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Devin Patterson)
|05.25.2017
|05.25.2017 20:07
|B-Roll
|527265
|170525-A-VB209-001
|DOD_104411148
|00:01:24
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|3
|0
|0
|0
