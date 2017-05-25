The Dignified Arrival of Staff Sergeant Robert Dale Van Fossen. SSgt Van Fossen, died Nov. 22, 1952, when a Douglas C-124A-DL Globemaster II he was a passenger in went down. The aircraft took off from McChord Air Base in Tacoma, Washington, headed for Elmendorf Air Force Base near Anchorage, Alaska, with a crew of 11. Van Fossen was one of 41 passengers aboard the aircraft. Prior to enlisting in the Air Force in 1949, Van Fossen served in the Arkansas Army National Guard.
This work, Dignified Arrival, by SSgt Jael Laborn and SrA Mercedes Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
