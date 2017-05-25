(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dignified Arrival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREENBRIER, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jael Laborn and Senior Airman Mercedes Taylor

    19th Airlift Wing

    The Dignified Arrival of Staff Sergeant Robert Dale Van Fossen. SSgt Van Fossen, died Nov. 22, 1952, when a Douglas C-124A-DL Globemaster II he was a passenger in went down. The aircraft took off from McChord Air Base in Tacoma, Washington, headed for Elmendorf Air Force Base near Anchorage, Alaska, with a crew of 11. Van Fossen was one of 41 passengers aboard the aircraft. Prior to enlisting in the Air Force in 1949, Van Fossen served in the Arkansas Army National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 17:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527231
    VIRIN: 170525-F-YI049-001
    Filename: DOD_104410871
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: GREENBRIER, AR, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dignified Arrival, by SSgt Jael Laborn and SrA Mercedes Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT