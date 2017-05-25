video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Dignified Arrival of Staff Sergeant Robert Dale Van Fossen. SSgt Van Fossen, died Nov. 22, 1952, when a Douglas C-124A-DL Globemaster II he was a passenger in went down. The aircraft took off from McChord Air Base in Tacoma, Washington, headed for Elmendorf Air Force Base near Anchorage, Alaska, with a crew of 11. Van Fossen was one of 41 passengers aboard the aircraft. Prior to enlisting in the Air Force in 1949, Van Fossen served in the Arkansas Army National Guard.