    All American Week 100

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Albers 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct the airborne review, during All American Week 100 at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 25, 2017. The All American Week 100, where Paratroopers past and present celebrate being members of America's Guard of Honor (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Albers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527226
    VIRIN: 170525-F-TL453-5002
    Filename: DOD_104410830
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All American Week 100, by SrA Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    C-17
    1CTCS
    82nd Airborne
    Fort Bragg
    Artillery
    UH-60
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    155
    All American Week
    105
    SrA Jacob Albers
    AAW100
    Celebrating a Century of Service
    All American 100
    The airborne review

