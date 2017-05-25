Hundreds of people came out for the Robins Airmen Memorial Service at the Museum of Aviation today. Watch this video for a quick look.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 15:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527167
|VIRIN:
|170525-F-BS509-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104410186
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|MACON, WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Robins Airmen Memorial Service, by Paul Wenzel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
