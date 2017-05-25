(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Robins Airmen Memorial Service

    MACON, WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Paul Wenzel 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Hundreds of people came out for the Robins Airmen Memorial Service at the Museum of Aviation today. Watch this video for a quick look.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527167
    VIRIN: 170525-F-BS509-001
    Filename: DOD_104410186
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: MACON, WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robins Airmen Memorial Service, by Paul Wenzel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Robins AFB
    Memorial Sevice

