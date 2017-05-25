(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tsuyoshi Shinzato 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    RNI is bringing together logistics experts to optimize repair capability and capacity for our United States Air Force. Getting the right players together with the right levels of expertise and experience, enables the repair enterprise to quickly support the day-to-day requirements and adapt to changes in the mission environment to deliver exactly what the warfighters need.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 527156
    VIRIN: 170525-F-QF645-002
    Filename: DOD_104409986
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RNI Teaser Trailer 6 v2, by TSgt Tsuyoshi Shinzato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

