RNI is designed to enhance availability of parts and is one of the key capability initiatives supporting future logistics operating concepts outlining the Enterprise Logistics Strategy. RNI is creating Repair Networks that are synchronized with the Air Force supply chain and structured to provide an enterprise view of repair.
This work, RNI Teaser Trailer 2 v2, by TSgt Tsuyoshi Shinzato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
