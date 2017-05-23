(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescues 3 from Smith River

    CRESCENT CITY, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Stanton 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued three teenagers from the Smith River approximately seven miles east of the U.S. Highway 101 bridge, May 23, 2017. The helicopter rescue crew hoisted all three teenagers into the helicopter transferring one to shore and the other two teenagers were taken to Crescent City Airport where they were met by awaiting Emergency Medical Personnel. U.S. Coast Guard video by Sector Humboldt Bay.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527141
    VIRIN: 170523-G-XX113-001
    Filename: DOD_104409833
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: CRESCENT CITY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 from Smith River, by PO2 Adam Stanton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Hoist
    B-roll
    Humboldt Bay
    Smith River

