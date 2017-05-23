A Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued three teenagers from the Smith River approximately seven miles east of the U.S. Highway 101 bridge, May 23, 2017. The helicopter rescue crew hoisted all three teenagers into the helicopter transferring one to shore and the other two teenagers were taken to Crescent City Airport where they were met by awaiting Emergency Medical Personnel. U.S. Coast Guard video by Sector Humboldt Bay.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 14:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|527141
|VIRIN:
|170523-G-XX113-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104409833
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|CRESCENT CITY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 from Smith River, by PO2 Adam Stanton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
