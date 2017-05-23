Coast Guard rescues 3 from Smith River

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued three teenagers from the Smith River approximately seven miles east of the U.S. Highway 101 bridge, May 23, 2017. The helicopter rescue crew hoisted all three teenagers into the helicopter transferring one to shore and the other two teenagers were taken to Crescent City Airport where they were met by awaiting Emergency Medical Personnel. U.S. Coast Guard video by Sector Humboldt Bay.