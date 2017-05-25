(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Defense Officials Testify on FY 2018 Nuclear, Energy Priorities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Dr. John Zangardi, acting Defense Department chief information officer; Dr. Rob Soofer, deputy assistant defense secretary for nuclear and missile defense policy; Gen. Robin Rand, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command; and Vice Adm. Terry Benedict, director of the Navy Strategic Systems Program, testify on fiscal year 2018 nuclear forces and atomic energy defense activities before the House Armed Services Committee's subcommittee on strategic forces, May 25, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 15:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 527132
    Filename: DOD_104409746
    Length: 01:19:13
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Officials Testify on FY 2018 Nuclear, Energy Priorities, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Nuclear
    Air Force
    Stratcom
    Strategic Command
    DoD News
    Latest Videos

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT