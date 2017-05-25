Dr. John Zangardi, acting Defense Department chief information officer; Dr. Rob Soofer, deputy assistant defense secretary for nuclear and missile defense policy; Gen. Robin Rand, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command; and Vice Adm. Terry Benedict, director of the Navy Strategic Systems Program, testify on fiscal year 2018 nuclear forces and atomic energy defense activities before the House Armed Services Committee's subcommittee on strategic forces, May 25, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 15:03
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|527132
|Filename:
|DOD_104409746
|Length:
|01:19:13
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Defense Officials Testify on FY 2018 Nuclear, Energy Priorities, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
