    New York Army National Guard Soldiers Build Sandbag Walls

    NY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    New York National Guard

    Kendall, N.Y.- Soldiers from various New York Army National Guard units, team up to build walls out of sandbags here today due to rising water levels on Lake Ontario.
    The soldiers were a part of the state's active duty response to the governor's declaration of a state of emergency. The relief efforts have been ongoing since May 9, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527131
    VIRIN: 170518-Z-IC909-2001
    Filename: DOD_104409589
    Length: 00:06:31
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Army National Guard Soldiers Build Sandbag Walls, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Hooah
    Sandbags
    New York
    New York National Guard
    State of Emergency
    Soldiers
    Army National Guard
    Kendall
    Lake Ontario
    NYNG

