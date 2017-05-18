Kendall, N.Y.- Soldiers from various New York Army National Guard units, team up to build walls out of sandbags here today due to rising water levels on Lake Ontario.
The soldiers were a part of the state's active duty response to the governor's declaration of a state of emergency. The relief efforts have been ongoing since May 9, 2017.
This work, New York Army National Guard Soldiers Build Sandbag Walls, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
