New York Army National Guard Soldiers Build Sandbag Walls

Kendall, N.Y.- Soldiers from various New York Army National Guard units, team up to build walls out of sandbags here today due to rising water levels on Lake Ontario.

The soldiers were a part of the state's active duty response to the governor's declaration of a state of emergency. The relief efforts have been ongoing since May 9, 2017.