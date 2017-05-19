(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard, Agency Partners Interdict Approximately 4,000 Pounds of Marijuana

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joel Guzman 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Haddock offloads approximately 4,000 pounds of suspected marijuana May 19, 2017, at Coast Guard Sector San Diego. The crew seized the contraband after a vessel boarding southwest of San Diego on May 18, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joel Guzman/released)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 13:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527119
    VIRIN: 170519-G-G0211-1000
    Filename: DOD_104409460
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Agency Partners Interdict Approximately 4,000 Pounds of Marijuana, by PO3 Joel Guzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    cutter
    San Diego
    Marijuana
    Coast Guard
    drug interdiction
    ReCoM
    Haddock

