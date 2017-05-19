The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Haddock offloads approximately 4,000 pounds of suspected marijuana May 19, 2017, at Coast Guard Sector San Diego. The crew seized the contraband after a vessel boarding southwest of San Diego on May 18, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joel Guzman/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 13:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|527119
|VIRIN:
|170519-G-G0211-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_104409460
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, Agency Partners Interdict Approximately 4,000 Pounds of Marijuana, by PO3 Joel Guzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT