Coast Guard, Agency Partners Interdict Approximately 4,000 Pounds of Marijuana

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Haddock offloads approximately 4,000 pounds of suspected marijuana May 19, 2017, at Coast Guard Sector San Diego. The crew seized the contraband after a vessel boarding southwest of San Diego on May 18, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joel Guzman/released)